Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) has raised the alarm over unregulated sinking of boreholes in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday ahead of the annual international conference of the NMGS next week, President of the society, Chief Alabo Charles, said that it is dangerous and risky for governments in the country to allow unqualified persons to have unregulated access to water reservoirs on the ground.

“We are even lucky in Nigeria that the underground water reservoirs do not have sinkholes”, he said.

The theme of the conference is ‘development of Nigerian earth resources: current realities’.

Chief Charles also said that unregulated sinking of boreholes has become an all-comers game, adding that “there is need for government to rise up to the challenge of regulating the system.

“We are not saying that people should not drill boreholes, but they should do it under the umbrella of a recognized body. I am sure, in a short while, all these issues about boreholes drilling will be regulated.

“Indiscriminate sinking of boreholes is a failure of government to provide potable drinking water for members of the public”.

NMGS urged government at all levels to provide improved water treatment plants in parts of the country for improved water supply.

Speaking on the imperative of solid minerals, Chief Charles said that the sector was capable of revolutionising economy of the country.

“There is need for sanity in the mining sector if indeed Nigeria must be a mining destination. Every state has huge deposits of solid mineral resources. I do not see why all the states are not involved in active mining so that every state can be self-sufficient”.

He also admonished the Federal Government to regulate the issuance of mining leases/licenses in the country.





