Experts raise alarm over influx of substandard sanitary pad, cotton wool

Manufacturers of pharmaceutical products in the country have raised an alarm over the influx of substandard pharmaceutical products in Nigerian markets by unregulated elements, calling on the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to check the development.

Speaking during the presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to a local manufacturer of the pharmaceutical industry, Ayo-Ayodele Pharmaceutical Chemists Nigeria Limited in Ilorin on Friday, its executive director, Mr Damilola Shittu, enjoined the organization to tighten the noose on the people engaging in such sharp practices to ensure health and safety of unsuspecting Nigerians.

The executive director, represented by the factory manager, Mr Maruf Lawal, said that substandard cotton wool and sanitary pad had flooded Nigerian markets, adding that the development could threaten the health and safety of the people.

While acknowledging the SON for delivering on her mandate, Mr Shittu, however, said that there is still a myriad of challenges threatening the existence of local businesses in Nigeria.

“Challenges we have, especially in this our industry starting with power supply, the influx of substandard cotton wool, importation of what we can readily produce in the country, thus making us compete with imported items. We have been on power generator for a whole day, while several agencies come to disturb with multiple taxations.

“Insecurity is another great challenge. Look at our raw materials. We buy it piecemeal because bandits have driven away farmers. The development has caused an increase in the prices of our raw materials. So, we now stockpile, which is not favourable to us,” he said.

Speaking on the MANCAP certification, the executive director said that, the company, an arm of Dele Group, is committed to quality pharmaceutical products.

“The Group has always strived to adhere strictly to Current Good Manufacturing Practices,

Quality, Integrity. As an organization, we have at our core the following values: Quality, Integrity, innovation, Customer Centricity, Team Work and Continuous Improvement.

“For us, we have grown to understand that quality is a journey and not a destination, and to achieve excellence, we need to attract the right talents and train them effectively to be able to deliver products that can compete anywhere in the world.

“Today’s presentation of certificates is a validation of our efforts and this will further

encourage us to always produce and supply quality and affordable products to the African markets”.

He thanked the Director General of SON for acknowledging that the support of local industries is the panacea for the security and economic challenges we are facing today and that strict adherence to standards is vital to Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

