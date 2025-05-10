Experts laud FG for prioritisation of infection prevention, control

Experts have commended the Federal Government for prioritizing Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and allocating N200 million to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for IPC in the 2025 health budget, up from N50 million.

This move is seen as a significant step towards strengthening IPC measures and improving healthcare outcomes in the country. The increased funding will likely support various initiatives aimed at promoting best practices in infection control, training healthcare workers, and enhancing infrastructure to prevent and control infections.

The National Coordinator of the Epidemic Ready Primary Health Care (ERPHC) Project, Dr Moreen Kamateeka, while speaking with Nigerian Tribune, noted that the current budgetary allocation for IPC is a step in the right direction and called for timely release and effective utilization of these funds.

The Coordinator who was represented by Dr. Aisha Faruk, an epidemiologist and IPC expert with the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), said the ERPHC project, which aims to strengthen IPC at the primary healthcare level, has demonstrated significant impact through mentorship and monitoring.

She, however, emphasized that sustained funding is critical to institutionalizing IPC practices in healthcare facilities across the country.

“We need the government to not only allocate funds for IPC but also ensure that these funds are released on time and utilized effectively”

“This will enable us to build a robust IPC system that can respond to emerging health threats and protect the health of Nigerians.”

“The Federal Government needs to prioritize IPC in its health agenda and ensure that adequate resources are allocated and utilized to strengthen IPC practices in healthcare facilities.

“This will not only improve health outcomes but also contribute to achieving global health security.”

In addition to government funding, the experts are also calling for increased domestic funding for IPC from other sources, including private sector and development partners.

This, they say, will help to ensure that IPC programs are sustainable and can continue to support the country’s health systems.

The importance of IPC cannot be overstated, particularly in the context of emerging infectious diseases.

She stressed that IPC is a critical component of health security, and investing in IPC programs is essential to protecting the health and well-being of Nigerians.

