By Biola Azeez | Ilorin

Adverse weather conditions like global warming and climate change are some of the factors militating against high food yield and food security in the country, Kwara state government has said.

It added that the consequences would lead to global food insecurity.

Chairman, Kwara state Teaching Service Commission, Mallam Taoheed A. Bello, raised the alarm in Ilorin at the first international symposium on biotechnology and molecular science organized by the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin.

The theme of the symposium is ‘visionary trends in biotechnology and molecular science.’

Represented by Commissioner 1 in the service, Chief P. M. Owolabi, Mallam Bello tasked biotechnologists and molecular scientists to proffer solutions to the menace.

He added that “the world needs an instant solution to all these existential threats”.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, who commended efforts of the researchers, promised to equip the faculty’s Molecular Laboratory.

In their separate presentations, the agriculture experts admonished Nigeria youths and upcoming scientists to be more involved in research as a form of skill acquisition to improve livelihood.

Chairman, local organizing committee of the symposium, Dr. Foluke Eunice Sola-Ojo, said that involvement of more youth in research programmes would encourage sustainable development and growth in the country.





The agricultural expert, who said that the people should be aware of effort of the Faculty of Agriculture’s Biotechnologists and Molecular scientists in ground breaking research, added such had yielded positive outcome to develop students’ interest in the field of study as well as upcoming scientists.

She also said that the programme was designed to raise awareness about the importance of research to livelihood.

“The idea is to create more awareness that we are actually working too in this part of the world that is; the developing country. We are working and we want people to hear about the outcome of our research and what we are contributing to knowledge and livelihood.

“That’s the essence of this symposium. We want more youths to be involved. We even want them to take it as a form of skill acquisition and moreover that is why we are having a practical aspect of the work here. That’s just the basis.

Dr. Sola-Ojo, who identified funding as a major challenge in research, implored stakeholders to support and equip presently empty Biotechnology and Molecular Science Laboratory in the institution ‘s faculty, which was said to have been donated by Professor Leo Van de Mierop through Professor J.O. Atteh.

“For fund generation, we want the government to support us because the foundation of any sound research can only come from the government. The government should put more effort in releasing fund for research so that more people that are involved in biotechnology and molecular science study can have access to conduct meaningful research that will impact more knowledge for people and impact positively to livelihood in Nigeria”.

