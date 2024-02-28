The Center for Food Safety and Agricultural Research (CEFSAR) hosted a thought-provoking symposium on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in agriculture, emphasising the urgent need for organic farming practices to ensure food security, environmental sustainability, and human health.

Tagged, ‘GMO FOODS: Unveiling the Landscapes and Debates beyond the Laboratory’, the symposium held at Waterfalls Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos gathered diverse stakeholders to engage in constructive discussions on the challenges and opportunities associated with GMO technology, advocating for a transition towards organic farming practices.

Key highlights included expert panel discussions led by professionals in agriculture, academia, public health, media, IT, law, and research. Panelists shared insights, research findings, and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the GMO landscape and the principles of organic farming.

Participants engaged in thoughtful discussions on the ethical and societal implications of GMO technology, considering factors such as food security, health, environmental sustainability, and socioeconomic impacts.

The symposium challenged misconceptions about GMO adoption leading to higher yields, emphasizing the need for evidence-based assessments of GMO technology’s impact on agricultural productivity, soil health, and food security. Speakers stressed the importance of responsible stewardship and sustainable agricultural practices.

CEFSAR Director Prof Qrisstuberg Amua emphasized the importance of shunning agrochemicals and promoting organic farming for future generations’ well-being.

Moving forward, CEFSAR remains committed to promoting conversations on organic farming and advocating policies supporting sustainable agriculture.

Younger generations must embrace farming, Honourable Bridget Obi expressed.

Speaking further she stated that, “I run an NGO, ‘Children of the Farmers Club’, encouraging youth to take up agriculture. It’s not magic; it’s a generational shift towards sustainability. Over ten years, I’ve diversified into various crops, embraced value addition, and ventured into exports. My products, grown organically, now reach supermarkets and homes abroad. Food is not just sustenance; it’s medicine. I stress the importance of eating well, as neglecting food can lead to health issues. The saying ‘eat your food as your medicine’ resonates deeply.”

In an address by Dr. Phillip Njemanze he expressed that he is a passionate advocate for an absolute ban on GMO seeds. Opening further he shares that, “I firmly believe there’s no justification for their use, and it’s crucial to address this issue head-on. Looking at data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, I can’t help but stress the alarming increase in insecticide use despite promises made about GMOs. This raises serious concerns about the impact on our health. Delving into the documented health risks associated with GMO foods is deeply troubling. From liver and kidney failure to breast cancer, these findings underscore the potential dangers of GMO consumption.”

Segun Adebayo, an organic farming advocate and IT expert emphasised the importance of informed decision-making regarding food choices. Expressing further he stated that, “The potential risks of the foods including health implications and environmental concerns can not be overlooked as there is a references on a two-year study showing severe health implications including liver and kidney issues, tumors, and hormonal imbalances. But I would rather call for a balanced approach to this, where people have the knowledge and freedom to choose what they eat understanding the implications of GMOs and the need for transparency in food production.“