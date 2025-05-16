Experts headline coming Colloquium on impacts of inflation growth in developing economy 

The stage is set for the 4th edition of the annual colloquium in honour of Dr Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, FCA to mark his 61st birthday on Sunday 18th May, 2025 via Zoom platform. The colloquium will feature erudite scholars, seasoned professionals, government functionaries, captains of industry and other topnotch personalities across disciplines home and abroad.

The topic of this year’s colloquium is, The Inflation-Growth Nexus: Investigating the Complex Interplay Between Inflation, Economic Growth and Development in Emerging Economies to be delivered by Professor Olayinka Adenikinju, FCA, a Professor of Economics at Bowen University, Iwo.

The programme will be Chaired by Emeritus Professor Adebisi Balogun, Former Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The Special Guests of Honour expected to grace the event include, the Diamond President of ICAN, Chief Davidson Chizuoke Stephen Alaribe, FCA and the Vice Chancellor of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Professor Adeniyi Olatunbosun, SAN.

The mother of the day at the event is going to be Justice Eni Esan (Rtd), Chairman, Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) and Former President, Customary Court of Appeal Oyo State.

According to the information released by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, a Member of ICAN Governing Council and Past Chairman of Ibadan & District Society of ICAN, Mr Abiodun Adedeji, FCA, other eminent personalities expected to play prominent roles at the event include, Dr (Mrs) Chioma Ojukwu, FCA, Lecturer University of Portharcourt/Chairman, Obio/Akpor District Society of ICAN as Rapporteur General. Mrs Tolu Olatoyan, FCA as Anchor and Miss Precious Elizabeth Oyedepo, DIL, LLB, LLM as host.

The communique of the programme is expected to be released immediately for the consideration of the policy formulators and government functionaries at all levels in Nigeria.

The colloquium in honour of Dr Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, FCA is an annual event introduced in 2022 to celebrate his impact in the society as a distinguished finance professional, writer, author and a public affairs analyst of high repute. Dr Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, FCA is a Board Member of Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), President/CEO, MFP Global Services, Former Member, ICAN Governing Council, Past Zonal Chairman, Western Zone of ICAN, Chairman of Ibadan & District Society of ICAN & CITN, Patron of Ibadan & District Society of ICAN and many others. He is a respected community leader contributing immensely to humanity.