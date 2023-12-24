Thought leaders, policy makers, construction industry experts, employers, vocational educators and trainers across Lagos State have stressed the need for stakeholders in the nation’s construction industry to embrace transformation and innovation in the face of the evolving vocational challenges in the rapidly evolving construction sector.

The experts made the plea at the second edition of the KHAN Regenesis Technical & Vocational Education & Training Summit, KHAN Regenesis TVET Summit, held recently in Lagos.

They also stressed the need to foster collaboration among stakeholders, in order to shape the future of vocational training in the nation’s construction industry.

Delivering his keynote address, tagged: ‘Revolutionising Vocational Skills Training in the Cosntruction Industry’, the Chairman/CEO, The Bizzell Group USA, Dr. Anton Bizzell, set the tone for the day’s event, by underscoring the urgency of embracing innovation in the nation’s construction industry.

This, he stated, had become imperative because of the noticeable evolving vocational training challenges in the sector.

Another notable feature of the summit was the panel discussions, which provided a myriad of industry insights relevant to the current landscape of TVET in construction.

Industry experts, such as: CEO, Oando Clean Energy, Mr. Ademola Ogunbanjo; Director, Portfolio Management & Innovation, IHS, Mr. Shehu Umar; Founder/CEO, Perimeter Protection Services, Mr. Yemi Oni; CEO, West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE)), Ms. Molade Adeniyi; Chairman, Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS)), Mr. Hakeem Smith; Sales Lead, Schneider Electric, Mr. Dapo Sosanya; Director, One Acre Fund, Ms. Ayomide Akindolie, among others; lent their expertise to the discussions ranging from “Industry Perspectives: Challenges and Opportunities”, to “Green Energy: Public Private Partnerships”.

The sessions provided attendees with valuable insights and actionable strategies, while also offering a holistic view of the pressing issues and opportunities within the industry.

In addition to the structured sessions, the summit also facilitated networking opportunities that allowed attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, paving the way for potential collaborations and partnerships.

Expressing its delight at the outcome of the summit, the Event Planning Committee, noted that The KHAN Regenesis TVET Summit, exceeded the expectations of participants and stakeholders; since it brought together some of the brightest minds in Construction-TVET and Green Energy Sector.

“The discussions and connections made here will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the landscape, driving collaboration and innovation for years to come,” the committee stated.

The committee also extended its gratitude to the event sponsors: Bizzell, Impact Hub Lagos, and Gardner Integrated Services Ltd, as well as its media partner, TekSight Edge, whose support and collaboration had been instrumental to making the summit a success.

