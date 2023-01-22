Experts harp on science, innovation as panaceas for security, pandemic challenges

The Vice Chancellor of Delta University, Agbor, Delta State, Professor Chinye Chiemeke, has said that if Nigeria must improve economically and become a leading nation in the global space, it must prioritise the integration of Science and Innovation into its national socio-economic development processes.

Professor Chiemeke made the assertion while delivering her keynote lecture at the 1st National Conference of the Faculty of Physical and Allied Sciences, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, entitled; “Science and Innovation: Panaceas for Security and Pandemic Challenges (SIPSPAC)”.

She stressed, at the 3-day conference, that there was ample evidence that no country could progress beyond its level of investment in science and innovation, as they remained the cornerstone of productivity and development.

To that end, she challenged the academic and research community to step up their critical role of providing knowledge and expertise.

According to her, science and innovation played a key role in the improvement of security to protect citizens and cited Israel as a country that had leveraged science and innovation to strengthen its security, maintain peace and security, despite being the most threatened nation in the world, due to its geographic positioning and history.

The Commissioner for Digital Economics, Science and Technology, Edo State, Dr. Bartholomew Brai, in his goodwill message stressed the importance of science and technology and commended the leadership of Faculty of Physical Science for bringing the conference to fruition despite the challenging times and sued for its sustenance.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University, Professor Sonnie Adagbonyin, stressed the importance of science to the wellbeing of society, and emphasised the need for the utilisation of viable research results and innovation for the benefit of mankind.

ALSO READ: Gunmen invade Bauchi community, killed 5, abduct one

Professor Adaghonyin, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) of AAU, Professor Marshall Azeke, called on individuals and agencies at all levels to continue to support individual and group researchers to carry out detailed investigation and research into the various fields of human endeavours.

The Dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences, AAU, Ekpoma, Professor Cletus Abhulimen, described the theme of the conference as very apt, in view of the economic and security challenges that had left many persons disillusioned, in the post pandemic era.





He revealed that the AAU faculty of Physical and Allied Sciences was currently training its staff on the use of relevant software and ICT related topics to promote research and development in the faculty, and commended the organizing committee of the conference headed by Prof. Omi Ujuanbi for a job well done.

In their lead paper presentations, Professor Isaac Osazuwa, from Adekule Ajasin University, Ondo State, delivered a paper on “Solving Insecurity and Pandemic Challenges from Geophysical Perspective”, while Professor Peter Osanaiye, from University of Ilorin, Kwara State, spoke on “Quality Blended Mathematics and Statistics: a Veritable Tool for Solving Pandemic and security challenges”; and Prof. Julius Iyasele delivered a paper on “Chemistry Approach Towards Checking the Pandemic and National Security”.