Experts fault Lagos govt over suspension of reclamation projects

•Say directive negates ease of doing real estate business

BUILT environment experts have faulted the decision of the Lagos State government announcing the suspension of all reclamation projects with or without Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approvals.

The experts, comprising town planners, estate and facility managers, said the sweeping announcement by the state was off the principle of ease of doing business, and that it would impact negatively real estate investments across the state.

According to them, government’s decision will affect the real estate market of the areas where developers have already collected advance money for property development.

The Lagos State government last week directed the immediate suspension of all reclamation projects across the state with or without Environmental Impact Assessment approval and drainage clearance.

The directive was given in a statement personally signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

The commissioner directed that all approved reclamation projects across the state must be submitted for proper documentation and monitoring, while all ongoing and intending ones must be subjected to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process with issuance of approval and drainage clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

According to him, failure to comply with the directive within the next seven days would leave the ministry with no other option than to deploy appropriate machinery to decommission the reclaimed sites.

Most of the identified locations affected by the pronouncement include Parkview Estate, Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikoyi, Banana Island, Ajah, Ikorodu, Badagry and Ibeju-Lekki, among others.

But when interviewed on the directive of the state government, former president, Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON), Muyiwa Adelu, said the suspension of all reclamation projects with EIA approvals was not good and not friendly to investors, citing those real estate developers that have committed so much to the projects and secured mult-level approvals coupled with various cash outlays along the process.

He said: “Government seems overwhelmed with the Federal Government’s instructions on the lagoon and coastal areas development. This is surely not good and friendly to investors.

“Imagine you committing so much to a project and securing multi-level approvals as it were coupled with various cash outlays along the process, yet government comes with a sledge hammer to destroy all those efforts by just a sweeping announcement. That certainly is anti-progress.

Adelu noted that reclamation is not a small business, and cautioned governments to be careful in following through its own process.

He blamed various environmental infractions on the Lagos wetlands on non-implementation of the State Master Plans.

Immediate past chairman, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Lagos chapter, Mr. Tayo Awomosu, described the suspension of all ongoing reclamation projects in the state as ‘policy somersault and failure.”

He said that all reclamation exercises are violation of the existing Master and Model City Plans in Lagos State, declaring them as illegal, whether accompanied by EIA or not.

“All you can get with the current system where important decisions are made based on the rule of thumb and not on plans, laws, rules and regulations is policy somersault and failure,” he said.

He noted that the developers of such reclamation projects are also to be blamed like the state government, adding that investments in high-risk and unregulated business remained high risk ventures, and that investors could not validly complain of government making a U-turn

To put an end to the ugly trend, Awomosu said that all stakeholders must play by the book.

“They must adhere to the existing master plans and model city plans; obey planning and development laws and regulations among others,” he said.

Justifying government’s action, a real estate and facility manager, Mr Olufemi Oyedele, said there had been abuse of the right to reclaim land in recent time with those given approval to dredge overshooting the area approved.

“As water will find its level and too much lands are being reclaimed, government has no choice than to stop the actions of the reclaimers – legal and illegal,” he said.

To put an end to this unsustainable trend of land reclamation around Lagos’ lagoon and other water bodies, he said the government should solidify the planning law and stick to the original master plan of Lagos State with little modifications.

“High-rises should be encouraged in Lagos Island, instead of incessant land reclamation,” Oyedele noted.

“Lagos Island should be remodelled and regenerated to accommodate more residents. Tarkwa Bay, Oriade, and Snake Island should be opened up to have improved accessibility. Ijanikin and Badagry should have better water transportation to accelerate physical development in these areas instead of concentration on Ikoyi and Banana Island.”