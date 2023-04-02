By: Tola Adenubi – Lagos

Agricultural experts at Prime Agro Seed in collaboration with Netherland-based agro solutions firm, PROFYTA, have commenced trial of 25 tomato and pepper seed varieties as part of measures to boost production.

Speaking at a seed exhibition event over the weekend in Benin City, Edo State, the experts advised farmers in Nigeria to explore research for productivity, quality and quantity.

According to Chief Executive Officer, PROFYTA, Ewout Schurink, the outcome of tomato and pepper seed research is based on soil and climate, adding that the result varies from region to region.

Explaining further at the event held at Wells Hosa Green House Farm and attended by key stakeholders, Chief Operating Officer of Prime Agro Seed, Meka Nwabuko emphasized the need for farmers to have access to quality seed and ultimately quality production.

The Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office, Kelvin Uwaibi said the initiative is capable of boosting the activities of smallholder farmers in the state.