Experts converge on Ibadan to discuss long-term sustainablity for water, others

By Nurudeen Alimi

Arrangements have been concluded for the maiden national Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) conference where experts in the field would come together to discuss the long-term sustainability of water, sanitation and hygiene.

Put together by Male Integrated Limited, the conference which is expected to feature array of professionals in relevants areas of topics of discourse is scheduled to hold next month at Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan.
According to the Chairman, Male Integrated Limited, Mr Michael Ale, intervention is widely recognised as a complex and persistent challenge facing communities, governments and international development partners.
He noted that:”These entities have collectively invested billions of dollars in interventions over the past decades, resulting in tens of millions of unserved people gaining new access to improved water supply and sanitation infrastructure.
“However, it is also commonly acknowledged that a significant proportion of those who are “served,” rather than “unserved,” also can experience major failings in access, sometimes within a few short years.”
The highpoint of the event would be launch of Drillnow, raffle draw, Wash network Hangout, launch of WASHImpact news aqnd host of others.
—————————————————

