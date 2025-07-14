Experts charge governments, industry players on need to address Nigeria’s housing deficit

•Reftop Homes holds inaugural board meeting

Board members of Reftop Homes Limited, one of Nigeria’s top real estate firms, have called on governments and key industry players in the real estate sector to collectively address Nigeria’s housing deficit.

They made the call during the inaugural board meeting of the company which was held in Lagos.

The company’s Board Director, Dr Akin Akinpelu, emphasised the need for stakeholders to join hands towards providing good and affordable housing for Nigeria’s growing population.

Dr Akinpelu said: “Bridging the housing deficit is part of navigating economic challenges and the only solution is to provide a platform for sustainable housing development that ensures adequate, secure and affordable housing.”

According to him, the sector has numerous challenges that must be tackled together with clarity and courage.

He, therefore, urged government at all levels as well as stakeholders in the real estate sector, especially developers, to take proactive steps towards ensuring housing challenges were addressed.

Other members of the board present at the meeting are: Col. Kayode Ajibade; Chief Mrs Funmi Sessi; Mrs Lolade Alli; Mr Eizu Uwaoma and the Chief Executive Officer of Reftop Homes. Dr David Assogba.

