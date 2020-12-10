Experts brainstorm on green economy Commonwealth conference in FUTA

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology( FUTA) Akure, Professor Joseph Fuwape has advised Nigeria to adopt appropriate research strategies that will promote green economy to mitigate the increasing dangers of unbridled exploitation of the environment.

Fuwape gave the advice while declaring open a two-day virtual conference of the Commonwealth Forestry Association (CFO), which originated from FUTA campus in Akure on December 2 and 3 with the theme “Forest Ecosystem Potential in Nigeria, Opportunities for Green Economy in the 21st Century”.

He described a green economy as a situation where growth in employment and income was driven by public and private investment into economic activities, infrastructure and assets that allow reduction in carbon emission and pollution.

He noted that the opportunities for green economy in the 21st century would stimulate stakeholders in Nigeria’s universities and research institutes to conduct need-driven research and development, and strategic plan appropriate for the adaptation of an effective green economy in the different ecological zones in Nigeria.

Professor Fuwape said the forest ecosystem had been the source of sustenance of human beings, noting that one salient thing common with the human activity was the deliberate disruption of the eco-system; which he said was particularly most salient in the destruction of forest to make way for farmlands and industries.

The university spokesperson, Adegbenro Adebanjo, also quoted Fuwape to have stressed the importance of green economy, saying the danger posed by human activities to the quality of life and existence of plants and animal species would have telling effect on humanity if not mitigated.

Fuwape added that the challenges of climate change were already staring Nigerians in the face, particularly the threat of food insecurity.

“It is obvious that Nigerians cannot continue to make a living without doing a green audit of activities. The social environment cannot carry on with disregard for the physical environment without consequences,” Professor Fuwape said.

Speaking earlier, the President Commonwealth Forest Association (CFA), Professor Busuyi Agbeja said from time immemorial, the forest ecosystem had been the source of sustenance of human beings.

He added that the disruption of the ecosystem-hydrological cycle, carbon cycle, nitrogen cycle, etc, led to dire consequences on the environment like global warming, desertification, extinction of animals and plant species, thereby leading to food insecurity.

In her address the chairperson, Local Organising Committee(LOC), Dr Victoria Oyerinde said the conference was put together to tap into the expertise of leading lights in the sector and to generate ideas that would engender the development of a viable green economy.

The conference brought together scholars from across the globe who discussed potentials and modalities for boosting green environment and increase agricultural products.

