Some experts in the technology sector have advocated for e-government as a condition to eliminate waste and maintain transparency in the governance processes in Nigeria.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, also revealed on Tuesday that the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had rejected leading to a prolonged crisis in the University, has been instrumental in removing ghost workers from the payroll and reducing more than N200 billion in waste.

Pantami and the experts who converged on Abuja spoke at the 2023 Information Technology Professionals Assembly Organised, by the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) in Abuja yesterday, with the theme, “e-Government for Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance.”

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, in his earlier remark, urged the Council to ensure the adequate performance of that profession, saying that it is being supervised by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Adamu who was represented by his technical adviser, Muhammed Mahmud said, “We are naturally working with the CPN to bring this up because everything we do today is digital, so from learning, teaching, working. So the importance of CPN should not escape Nigerians because they are helping with the regulation of professionals.”

In his keynote address, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, said e-Government plays a critical role in promoting transparency and accountability in governance and showcasing various policies and initiatives of government geared towards good governance in Nigeria.

“E-government, also known as electronic government, refers to the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs) to deliver government services, exchange information, and engage with citizens, businesses, and other government entities.

“E-Government is a critical enabler for good governance, effective public administration, and sustainable development in the digital era.

“E-government plays a significant role in promoting accountability, transparency in government, and good governance. “

Pantami noted for instance that the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in Nigeria has consolidated government funds, eliminating financial leakages and enhancing accountability in public financial management, and this has saved the government over N10 trillion since its establishment.

“Additionally, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has been instrumental in removing ghost workers from the payroll and reducing more than N200 billion in waste,” he said.





According to him, e-government minimizes opportunities for corruption and fraud by digitizing processes and reducing human intervention.

He added that e-government holds immense potential for transforming governance processes and promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The President of the Council, Kole Jagun said this year’s event is the seventeenth (17th) in the series of Information Technology Professionals’ Assembly.

He said the achievement of good governance in this digital age requires functional e-governance.

“This is because adequate use of ICT serves as a catalyst to effective and efficient service delivery, quick response, accountability and transparency.

“Greater use of information and communications technology and e-government will increase governmental transparency, accountability and good Governance.”

