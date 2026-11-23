Energy expert and National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Joseph Obele, has urged the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to sustain the issuance of petroleum import permits to qualified marketers, warning that restricting imports could undermine competition and keep petrol prices high.

Obele also called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to fast-track its proposed equity partnership with two Chinese companies interested in investing in Nigeria’s refining sector, expressing optimism that the investment could help drive Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices below N700 per litre.

In a statement on Sunday, Obele, who lectures at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, said maintaining multiple sources of petroleum supply remained critical to ensuring adequate availability, competitive pricing and consumer protection.

His position follows reported NMDPRA industry figures for October 2026, which showed that daily PMS imports rose from 10.2 million litres in September to 15 million litres in October, representing an increase of approximately 47 percent.

He said the increase highlighted the continued relevance of imported petroleum products in meeting national demand, despite the growing contribution of domestic refineries.

According to him, restricting imports while domestic refining capacity is still evolving could weaken competition, limit supply alternatives and expose consumers to higher prices.

Obele further cited the estimated PMS import landing cost of N1,056.79 per litre, compared with Dangote Refinery’s reported gantry price of N1,159 per litre as of November 16, 2026.

He said the difference of N102.21 per litre underscored the importance of allowing suppliers to compete on pricing, product quality and operational efficiency.

On the proposed Chinese investment, the energy expert urged NNPCL to move beyond discussions and announcements by facilitating concrete investment commitments that would expand Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity.

He expressed confidence that the entry of Chinese investors could introduce stronger competition into the downstream petroleum market, citing their reputation for high-volume production, aggressive pricing and relatively low profit margins.

Obele, however, noted that the prospect of petrol selling below N700 per litre would depend on several factors, including investment costs, crude oil supply arrangements, production efficiency, foreign exchange rates and prevailing market conditions.

He maintained that the proposed partnership should translate into operational refining facilities, increased domestic production and improved supply security rather than remain at the level of investment proposals.

The PETROAN spokesman also called for an enabling environment in which indigenous refineries, including Dangote Refinery, could compete on efficiency, pricing, product quality and reliability rather than rely on regulatory protection.

“Competition is not the enemy of local refining; it is the foundation of efficiency. Nigeria must open its petroleum market to credible investors, sustain import permits where necessary and encourage strategic partnerships that will expand refining capacity,” he said.

He added that the ultimate objective of petroleum sector reforms should be to make petrol affordable, guarantee adequate supply and ensure that Nigerians benefit from the gains of deregulation.

Obele therefore urged NMDPRA and NNPCL to take deliberate steps towards building a competitive, investment-friendly and consumer-focused petroleum industry.