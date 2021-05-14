Expert urges FG to invest more in travel, tourism sectors

An international travel and tourism consultant, Dr Akinkunmi Akingbade has called on the government to redirect attention to travel and tourism sector in Nigeria.

Akingbade, who is also the Chief Value Adder of Bigger International Consult limited, an educational travel and tourism organisation in Nigeria, certified education and regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC) disclosed that Nigeria is blessed with over One thousand Tourism destinations untapped and unattended to for many years.

He frowns at Nigerian leaders for abandoning Nigeria’s hidden treasures spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria, making Nigeria a mono-economy by depending only on crude oil as a source of revenue earner.

Dr Akingbade, “it is disheartening and sad that a country that is richly endowed in travel and tourism potentials is allowing these tourism destinations to rot away, while advanced nations of the world like United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, United Arab Emirate, Australia among others are gain huge returns from the sector.

Many research works and data have also shown that Nigeria’s travel and tourism potential are inexhaustible and we will make more revenue than what we are making now in crude oil which can be exhausted.

However, the devastating effects of oil exploration are there for us all to see in Niger Delta area of the country”. Apart from the lack of political will to develop tourism sector in the country, Dr Akingbade said the challenges confronting the sector which include undeveloped infrastructures like roads and other ancillary facilities at the airports and seaports, epileptic electricity supply and in the recent time insecurity are also areas of great concern.

Akingbade, however call on both the federal and state government to invest more in the development of travel and tourism sector in Nigeria in order to diversify the economy and also intensify efforts in securing lives and property in our society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Expert urges FG Expert urges FG

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Expert urges FG Expert urges FG