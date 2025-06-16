Expert unveils innovative credit risk solution to boost Nigerian banking sector

A groundbreaking credit risk assessment platform is poised to transform how Nigerian banks evaluate and manage lending decisions, according to Ehimare Ucheoma, a credit risk expert and seasoned banking professional.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Ucheoma revealed that the new solution uses advanced data integration techniques to generate a unified, actionable risk score for loan applicants. By drawing insights from a broad range of data sources—including internal bank records, customer financial behavior, and credit bureau reports—the platform enables more precise and data-backed lending decisions.

“This solution was born out of a need to make credit decisions faster, more accurate, and backed by reliable data,” Ucheoma said. “What we’ve done is build a framework that reduces guesswork and increases the chances of sound lending outcomes.”

She urged Nigerian banks to adopt smarter, data-driven risk management strategies that both enhance profitability and protect financial assets.

Ucheoma emphasised that the platform is fully aligned with regulatory requirements, including Basel risk management frameworks and IFRS 9 accounting standards—both critical benchmarks set by the Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial regulators.

“This isn’t just about innovation for innovation’s sake,” she noted. “It’s also about compliance, accountability, and strengthening institutional trust.”

According to her, banks currently using the solution are already seeing measurable improvements, including fewer loan defaults, better audit outcomes, and improved inter-departmental collaboration on credit risk.

From data to real-world value

With a background in statistics and more than a decade of banking experience, Ucheoma said her team’s strength lies in translating technical expertise into practical tools that meet real-world banking needs.

“Understanding the numbers is one thing, but applying them in a dynamic banking environment is where the real value lies,” she explained.

Building a resilient financial ecosystem

Looking ahead, Ucheoma expressed optimism about the wider impact of the platform on Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

“This is about building a stronger, more resilient, and transparent financial system—one that can adapt to economic realities and support sustainable growth,” she said. “We’re proud to be part of that change.”

As Nigerian banks increasingly prioritise technology and data in their operations, innovations like Ucheoma’s platform could become key tools in managing risk, improving credit access, and strengthening the overall health of the sector.

READ ALSO: CBN reassures public on banking sector stability