Did you ever delete something important by mistake and wish you could get it back? We’ve all experienced that feeling of regret. But don’t worry! There’s good news. In this informative guide, we’ll discuss expert tips to help you recover deleted files from Recycle Bin.

Recycle Bin, also called the Trash, is like a temporary storage place for deleted files. This article will discuss how to recover your Recycle Bin data in different straightforward and user-friendly methods.

Understanding Why Files in the Recycle Bin Get Deleted

Sometimes, files that end up in the Recycle Bin can still get permanently deleted, making data recovery hard. Let’s explore some common reasons for understanding the reason behind this:

Mistakes: We all make mistakes and sometimes accidentally delete files without realizing it. If we delete files directly or empty the Recycle Bin without checking its contents, the files are gone forever.

Software Problems: Sometimes, software issues can cause files to be permanently deleted. For example, a glitch or bug in a program might skip the Recycle Bin, resulting in immediate deletion.

Computer Issues: Problems with your computer's hardware can also lead to data loss. For instance, a faulty hard drive or memory can result in losing files. In such cases, your data may get deleted without going into the Recycle Bin.

Malware or Ransomware: Harmful software such as viruses, malware, or ransomware can infect your computer, leading to file deletion and corruption. These malicious programs may specifically target essential files or even erase your entire system.

Exploring 3 Solutions To Retrieve Deleted Files From the Recycle Bin

Even if the data has been permanently deleted from the Recycle Bin, there are still ways to recover it. Here are three easy methods how to recover deleted files from Recycle Bin:

Method 1: Employ the Built-in Tools for Recovery

When you want to recover deleted files from the Recycle Bin, there are steps you can take to minimize the risk. Windows offers a variety of built-in tools and features that can help you with Recycle Bin data recovery. This section will discuss how these tools can help reduce file deletion chances in the Recycle Bin.

Turn Off Automatic File Deletion in Recycle Bin

Recycle Bin is set up by default to delete files automatically after a certain period. However, you can stop this from happening to avoid permanent deletion. Here’s how you can turn off the Recycle Bin automatic deletion:

Step 1: Press the “Win + I” keys together to access the settings of your system. Then, click on the “System” option. Afterward, access the “Storage” from the panel on the left side.

Step 2: In the “Storage” settings, click “Configure storage sense or run it now.” On the next screen, go to the “Temporary Files” section. Here, you can change the limit for deleting files in the Recycle Bin. Set it to “Never” so that files won’t be deleted automatically.





Retrieve an Earlier Version of Files Using File History

Windows has a helpful feature called File History that lets you make backups and recover previous versions of files. Follow these straightforward instructions to use the File History feature:

Step 1: Open the folder where the deleted file was initially located. Following this, perform right-click on the folder and choose “Restore previous versions” from the available options.

Step 2: A list of previous folder versions will be shown. You can choose the required version and tap “Restore” to retrieve the files.

Get Help from Windows Backup and Restore

Have you made a backup of your system using Windows Backup and Restore? If yes, you can use it to get back deleted files. Just follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Locate and access the “Control Panel” on your Windows computer. Afterward, find the option called “Backup and Restore (Windows 7)” in the “System and Security” section.

Step 2: On the Backup & Restore screen, press “Restore my files” and use the on-screen instructions to select the files you want to recover. Select a location where you want the files to be restored and complete the process of restoring them.

Use Windows Recovery Tool

Microsoft offers a free recovery tool called “Windows File Recovery” that can assist you in how to recover files deleted from Recycle Bin. Use these step-by-step instructions to use the Windows Recovery Tool:

Instructions: Install Windows File Recovery from the Microsoft Store onto your system. Then, open Windows Command Prompt with admin rights. To complete the process, type and execute the following command: “Winfr C: E: /regular /n \Users\your-username\Recycle-bin.”

Note that “C:” represents the drive where your files were stored, “E:” denotes the drive where you want the recovered files to be saved, and “\Users\your-username\Recycle-bin” signifies the location of the Recycle Bin.

Method 2: Use the Best Data Recovery Software

When you accidentally delete files from the Recycle Bin, you can use an innovative data recovery tool to get them back. One such software is called Wondershare Recoverit. It’s a helpful and easy-to-use program that helps you recover your lost files. It can restore files like documents, photos, videos, and music. The program is designed to be simple, so anyone can use it to get their files back.

Recoverit works with a lot of different devices, like external hard drives and USB flash drives. It can even recover data from devices like NAS (network-attached storage) and Linux systems. This software is also useful if your computer crashes and you need to get your files back from it. Here are the steps you can follow to recover files deleted from Recycle Bin the Recycle Bin on your computer:

Step 1: Open Wondershare Recoverit and Scan the Recycle Bin

To begin, open Wondershare Recoverit on your computer and select “Recycle Bin” from the options. You can find it under “Quick Access.” The software offers two scanning modes: All-Around Scan and Deep Scan.

Step 2: Retrieve the Recycle Bin Deleted Data

After the scan, Recoverit will display a list of the recovered data. You can use the categories in the left sidebar to filter the results. There are also additional filters like “List View,” “Detail View,” and “Icon View” to make it easier for you. Preview the desired files to confirm, then click “Recover” to retrieve them.

Part 3: Safeguarding Critical Data from Recycle Bin

To ensure you don’t accidentally delete important files and have them end up in the Recycle Bin, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Find the file or folder you want to protect, right-click on it, and choose “Properties.” In the “Properties” window, go to the “Security” tab and select a user from the list. Here, proceed with the “Advanced” option under “Permissions for [Username].”

Step 2: On the next screen, click “Disable Inheritance,” and in the pop-up window, choose “Convert inherited permissions into explicit permissions on this object.” Now Select the user again and click on “Edit.”\

Step 3: In the permission window, choose “Deny” as the “Type” and expand the “Show advanced permissions” option. Check the boxes for “Delete subfolder and files,” “Delete,” and any other permissions you want to deny, then click “OK.”

Step 4: Back in the Advanced Security Setting window, click “Apply,” and confirm by selecting “Yes” in the prompt. Finally, click “OK.” Now, the user won’t be able to delete the file or folder you protected.

Closing Words

In conclusion, recovering deleted data from the Recycle Bin can be a manageable task. Following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can easily retrieve your lost files and avoid unnecessary stress. Among the various data recovery software options available, Wondershare Recoverit stands out as the best choice.

Its robust recovery capabilities, swift processing speed, and reliable retrieval process make it an exceptional tool for effectively restoring deleted files.