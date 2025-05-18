Expert seeks increased support for AI education in Nigerian schools

A computer science education expert with a keen interest in Artificial Intelligence, Dr Ismaila Temitayo Sanusi, has emphasised the urgent need for the Federal Government to take concrete steps to improve access to AI education in Nigerian schools.

According to Dr Sanusi, the current state of AI education in the country is concerning, with many schools lacking the necessary resources to effectively teach AI or integrate its fundamentals across different subject areas.

He noted that the need for greater support for AI education emerged from his research findings, highlighting that Nigeria’s educational infrastructure is not yet sufficiently robust to support widespread AI teaching.

In two of his research studies, titled “Developing Middle School Students’ Understanding of Machine Learning in an African School” and “Stakeholders’ Insights on Artificial Intelligence Education: Perspectives of Teachers, Students, and Policymakers,” Dr Sanusi expressed concern that many schools, especially in rural areas, lack the required technology and trained educators to deliver quality AI education.

He stated that this deficiency has resulted in a significant number of students and teachers being left behind in the global AI revolution.

To tackle this challenge, Dr Sanusi recommended that the government allocate more resources to schools in under-resourced areas. This, he explained, would help bridge the gap in AI education and ensure that all students, regardless of location, have access to quality learning opportunities in AI.

“Nigeria, as the most populous country in Africa and the sixth largest globally, has one of the youngest populations worldwide. This youthful demographic promises a growing workforce and increased opportunities for innovation and economic growth. It is therefore crucial to equip this population with AI skills to prepare them for workplaces where human-AI collaboration is the norm.

“Nearly half of Nigeria’s population lives in rural areas, meaning many students and teachers are excluded from the benefits of the global AI revolution and may be ill-prepared for future skills demands. To address this uneven access, the government should deploy more resources to schools in low-resource settings.”

Dr Sanusi also recommended adopting a public-private partnership model to leverage resources from international organisations, non-governmental organisations, and technology companies.

“A public–private partnership model could be adopted to harness support from international bodies, NGOs, and collaborations with tech companies,” he added.

Furthermore, Dr Sanusi emphasised the need for funding mechanisms to support researchers and instructional designers in developing effective AI learning materials. According to him, this would ensure that schools have access to practical learning resources, tools, and materials that can be seamlessly integrated into the curriculum.

“By doing so, the government can ensure that Nigerian students are well-prepared for the future job market, which is increasingly driven by AI and technology,” he concluded.

