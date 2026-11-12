Expert reveals how solar activities degrade aviation communication, navigation systems

A Professor of Ionospheric and Radio Propagation Physics at the Department of Physics, Faculty of Physical and Earth Sciences, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Andrew Oke-Ovie Akala, has called on the Federal Government to establish real-time space weather monitoring centres to strengthen the safety and reliability of aviation communication and navigation systems in Nigeria.

Akala, who made the recommendation while delivering the 469th inaugural lecture at the University of Lagos recently, explained that disturbances in the earth’s magnetic field, arising from solar activities such as solar flares, could significantly degrade space-based communication and navigation systems, including the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) on which modern aviation operations increasingly depend.

He warned that geomagnetic storms could destabilise the F2 region of the ionosphere, resulting in the fading of radio waves traversing the ionosphere and potentially affecting the reliability of communication and navigation signals.

According to him, the implications of such disturbances extend to aviation and other critical industrial and technical operations that depend on uninterrupted satellite-based services.

He therefore, urged the Federal Government to empower the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to establish and operate dedicated space weather monitoring facilities capable of providing real-time information on ionospheric conditions.

The professor also identified equatorial ionospheric scintillation as another major challenge to satellite navigation, particularly within the equatorial region, where fluctuations in the ionosphere can interfere with the signals transmitted by navigation satellites.

He explained that equatorial scintillation negatively affects GPS navigation measurements by reducing the number of satellites whose signals are sufficiently available for receivers to calculate accurate navigation solutions.

At certain times, he noted, scintillation could cause signals from some satellites to fall below the minimum threshold required for effective reception, thereby compromising the availability and reliability of satellite navigation measurements.

Akala further explained that the rate at which satellite signals fade under a given level of ionospheric turbulence is influenced not only by the elevation angle of the satellite but also by the effective scan velocity of the ionospheric pierce point (IPP) relative to the earth’s magnetic field and plasma drifts within the ionosphere.

The development, he said, makes continuous monitoring and scientific understanding of ionospheric behaviour particularly important for countries within the equatorial region, including Nigeria.

He called on the African Union to establish dedicated monitoring stations across Africa’s equatorial ionisation anomaly (EIA) crest region to provide real-time information on ionospheric variability and improve the continent’s capacity to understand and mitigate space weather effects.