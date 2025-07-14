Expert reveals blueprint to harness diaspora talent for Nigeria’s tech boom

Amid the rising cases of brain drain from Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, revenue strategist and angel investor Barbara Anthony-Okafor has unveiled a practical three-year roadmap to turn the tide.

In her proposal titled “Brain Gain 2.0: Practical Steps to Channel Diaspora Skills into Nigeria’s Tech Boom”, Anthony-Okafor argues that emigration can become an asset—if the right systems are built to close the talent loop.

“When I received the UK Global Talent visa, I saw it as a bridge, not a one-way ticket,” she said. “My journey convinced me that outward mobility can be a net positive—if we design feedback loops that send skills, capital, and ideas back home as reliably as people leave.”

She suggests that the goal should not be to reverse migration but to ensure Nigeria benefits from the global exposure of its tech professionals. Her plan proposes a phased approach: beginning with remote contributions, evolving into structured return pathways, and culminating in capital and knowledge loops that institutionalise the gains.

In Year 1, she recommends that diaspora professionals contributing at least ten billable hours per month to Nigerian start-ups should receive a modest tax credit or partial PAYE exemption. “The fiscal cost is small; the knowledge transfer is immediate,” Anthony-Okafor emphasized.

Other key first-year priorities include fast-tracking cross-border remittances and publishing quarterly leaderboards that showcase diaspora Nigerians contributing to tech—whether in code, design, or deal flow. “Visibility matters,” she said. “Success stories normalise participation and inspire copycats.”

Year 2 focuses on building two-way incubators and creating safer pathways for return. She advocates for dual-campus accelerators that partner global hubs with Lagos-based micro-campuses. “Mentors rotate; founders toggle without visa headaches,” she explained.

Additionally, she proposes substituting expensive tech retreats with three-month secondments for senior diaspora hires in Nigerian start-ups. These placements would be KPI-driven, ensuring tangible knowledge exchange. To allay concerns about long-term immigration risks, she calls for bilateral agreements that provide return-visa guarantees for skilled migrants.

By Year 3, the emphasis shifts to institutionalising investment and mentorship through structures like a ₦10 billion diaspora matching fund and a “Talent Returns Index” to track expertise, capital, and job creation. “Seed rounds will close faster thanks to matching capital, and universities will weave industry projects into coursework,” she noted.

A capstone initiative in the third year would be a six-month, stipend-backed knowledge fellowship that embeds diaspora experts in Nigerian universities or start-ups to deliver high-impact projects and mentorship—before returning abroad, leaving behind sustainable systems.

Anthony-Okafor believes the model is not only achievable but already quietly working. “Every month I spend mentoring via Zoom imports frameworks my younger self never had. Angel cheques from my UK network have unlocked bigger local rounds,” she said. “None of that required permanent relocation—just payments that clear fast, clear consulting agreements, and incubators that welcome cross-border talent.”

For her, the solution lies in infrastructure, not inspiration. “Nigeria is rich in talent and poor in retention infrastructure. Build the bridges, and exported brains return as networks, capital, and national leverage,” she concluded. “The question is no longer if we can close the talent loop, but how swiftly we choose to act.”