Expert proffers solutions to waste management problem in Ibadan metropolis

An expert in the field of environmental management, Dr Abdulwasiu Ajagbe, has suggested ways successful waste management can be achieved in Ibadan metropolis.

Ajagbe, a past Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch, made the revelations while featuring as Guest Lecturer during 28th Arokodare memorial lecture held at Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, U.I Hotels, University of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Solid Waste Management In The City of Ibadan: A Pragmatic Approach’ he noted that for a succesful solid waste management to be achievable in Ibadan metropolis, an effective waste minimisation generation strategies need to be adopted with segregation of solid waste at the various solid waste source generators with appropriate waste bin fabricated and colour coded which is currently absent in the manner solid waste management is practiced today.

Ajagbe further stated that:”there is need for active collaboration of all stakeholders involved especia;lly in the area of advocacy, public enlightenment, community participation and public-private partndrship arrangement, monitoring, evaluation and compliance of the solid waste minimisation management strategies.

“If the proposed in initiative is faithfully implemented in the city of Ibadan, there would be a significant improvement in solid waste problems in Ibadan metropolis.”