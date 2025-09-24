Expert in Nigeria health sector to grace D’BIO wellness summit

Nigeria’s health scene is about to get a major boost as two of the country’s most influential figures in healthcare and business join forces at the upcoming D’Bio Wellness & Selfcare Summit.

The event, slated for tomorrow , Wednesday 24th of September 24 -25at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), promises to be a game-changer in the fight for healthier, more empowered Nigerians.

The convener, Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, said the summit seeks to promote health literacy, empower individuals, and reduce pressure on health systems by encouraging people to adopt selfcare as a lifestyle.

“The summit is geared towards driving positive healthcare outcomes. By prioritising selfcare, individuals can improve physical and mental well-being, enhance productivity, and live better-quality lives,” Eimunjeze noted.

According to her, the maiden edition of the summit attracted more than 750 participants, including over 200 industry leaders, and provided a platform for stakeholders to engage and expand discussions on wellness.

The Chairman Fidson Healthcare PLC,Dr. Fidelis AyebaeKnown for his relentless innovation and leadership, Ayebae is set to steer the summit as chairman, bringing decades of expertise that has transformed Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

Also , Chief executive officer of Hazon Holdings and co-founder of Wellness HMO,Dr. Victor ‘Gbenga Afolabi, will deliver the keynote address at the summit.

The summit,themed “Self-Care as a Driver of Optimal Health and Wellness,” aims to ignite a grassroots movement of self-empowerment. It’s about more than talk; it’s about actionable strategies that can save lives and create a healthier Nigeria.

