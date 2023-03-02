By Shola Adekola | Lagos

The recent deployment of a Cessna 406 aircraft for aerial mapping of Lagos State by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government has continued to generate reactions across the aviation sector.

Speaking through his deputy, Babafemi Hamzat, at the unveiling of the aircraft marked ZS-SSY from South Africa, Sanwo-Olu had attributed reasons for embarking on the aerial mapping exercise to the resolve of his government to ascertain the actual figures of buildings and the infrastructural strength of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the aerial mapping will help in updating the state data and assist in planning adequately for the betterment of the residents.

But in reaction to the development, the Managing Director of Santos Aviation, Mr Segun Adesanya, though said the exercise was good, faulted the state government for going as far as South Africa to engage aerial pilot skill to conduct the exercise when such resource personnel could be easily found in Nigeria.

He said, “Why do we have to travel to South Africa to source for Aerial Pilot skill? Aerial flying could be achieved by a private pilot-licenced holder with the knowledge of aerial mapping skill because all you need to fly is virtual flight rules.”

Adesanya faulted the claim by the deputy governor that the aircraft Cessna 406 has the capability of flying 4500 ft below the sea level, saying, “If I may ask Dr Hamzat, where do you expect the Cessna 406 to fly because this is a non-pressurised aircraft looking at the picture.

“Dr Hamzat claimed that the government migrated to a bigger aircraft for more effectiveness and enhanced performance. I would like to disagree with Dr Hamzat by saying that the capability system of the installed camera will enhance the captured images and not the size of the aircraft.”

“Anyway, we need to encourage the citizens first into the government activities before we start sourcing foreign skills.”