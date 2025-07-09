Expert explains importance of annual medical tests

NIGERIANS are encouraged to undergo medical tests at least once a year, even if they are healthy, because blood is not only a life-sustaining fluid that circulates throughout the body, but it also serves as nature’s mirror, reflecting the health of vital organs.

Lateef Salawu, a professor of haematology and immunology, presented his recommendation during his inaugural lecture titled “Blood is Health: Our Blood Mirrors Our Being,” which was delivered at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife.

According to him: “Understanding how blood reflects our health status can empower us to take proactive steps toward preventive care and early diagnosis, as it provides a dynamic snapshot of our physiological state.

“We should not wait for specific occasions, such as when we wish to travel abroad or accept a job, to make medical tests mandatory. It is advisable to detect potentially life-threatening diseases well before they escalate into irreversible health crises that are difficult to manage.”

Prof. Salawu stated that as diagnostic technology advances, blood tests are becoming increasingly precise and this progress enhances the ability to detect and treat diseases at earlier stages, as well as to monitor and plan treatment for improved disease outcomes.

He declared that blood transfusion is a life-saving procedure; however, it can be associated with certain risks if safety measures are not implemented, particularly the transmission of transfusion-transmissible infections and reactions to allogenic transfusions.

The expert asked that the screening protocol for transfusion-transmissible infectious disease agents incorporate additional markers of HPV infection as this would ensure the detection of occult hepatitis B infection and help eliminate post-transfusion HBV infections in Nigeria.

“This necessitates the adoption of nucleic acid testing methods for screening blood donors in our various hospital blood banks and the National Blood Transfusion Centres in Nigeria to prevent the spread of transfusion-transmissible infections (TTIs),” he added.

On autoimmune diseases, Professor Salawu stated that while there is no guaranteed method to prevent the body from producing harmful substances, maintaining a healthy gut by consuming a balanced, high-fibre diet rich in fruits and vegetables can be beneficial.

Others include avoiding ultra-processed foods, refraining from smoking, maintaining good hygiene practices, getting vaccinated, and using personal protective equipment for individuals working with heavy metals and pesticides as preventive measures.

READ ALSO: