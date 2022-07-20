​Expert counsels youth on how to maintain work, personal business balance

A business expert, Mr Innocent Unachukwu, has counselled youths on how to maintain a balance between th ​​ eir paid jobs and running personal businesses without affecting either of them or breaking down.

Mr Unachukwu gave the admonition at a business summit organised by youths of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), New Glory Parish in Ibadan. The summit was titled ‘Work and Business: Maintaining the balance’.

He said “The first thing is to maintain your integrity. You need to infuse yourself first in the work you’re paid to do because it’s unfair to your employer that you take the time that he is paying you for and you’re putting it into personal business.

“You need to strike that balance because you don’t expect to ruin someone’s business and expect your own side business to work. So the first thing is for you to be fair to your employer.”

He added that “basically, it is a big challenge that people face because most people’s work does not give them enough income to support their dreams and responsibilities. Most people, therefore, find themselves working and having a side business.”

Speaking further, Unachukwu admonished the participants that in order to find a balance, they need to invest much time first to learn whatever they do at work well so that they will be more efficient in doing it.

He also counselled that side businesses must be those they are passionate about because it is going to be stressful.

“You need to understand the concept of business. As an entrepreneur, your job is to create a business that can run with or without you. You need to think of building a team, you don’t have to run it alone. You can also think of hiring someone and paying out of your salary, it is going to scratch your finances but that is a sacrifice you have to make in getting your side business running so that you can have both your work and business running.





“Remember, it is your work that is funding your business. These are some of the ways you can strike that balance. It is about being able to keep up with the two and being fair to both as not breaking down because if you break down, then there is no balance.”