Expert charges stakeholders on ending sickle cell disease in Nigeria

A Consultant of Haematology at University College Hospital, Ibadan, Dr Oladapo Aworanti has charged every stakeholder to intensify efforts in putting an end to Sickle Cell disease in Nigeria.

Aworanti disclosed this on Monday at the Sickle Cell Disorder Awareness Campaign and Free Genotype Testing organised by Rotary District 9125 at the Rotary Club House, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Some of the partners of the project include RC Ibadan-Jericho Metro, RC Iyaganku Ibadan, RC Ibadan Akobo, RC Ibadan Pathfinder, RC Ibadan, RC Ibadan-Orita Mefa, RC Ibadan-Gold, RC Ibadan-Ologuneru, RC Ibadan Elebu Metro, RC Ibadan Prestige, RC Oluyole Estate, RC Ibadan Challenge, RC Ibadan Ring Road, RC Ibadan West, Amazing Rising Stars among others.

The programme was attended by pupils and students of some selected schools in Ibadan.

Aworanti said that it is necessary to educate people about sickle cell disease which he believes would go a long way to preventing the disease in the country.

Aworanti, who is also the Acting Zonal Director of the National Blood Service Commission, Southwest Zonal Centre, Ibadan said there were three layers of preventive measures against the disease; which are primary, secondary and tertiary prevention of sickle cell diseases.

He also advised sickle cell warriors to ensure to keep to instructions given by their caregivers and continue to fight till the end of the disease over time.

“I am happy that an organisation like rotary is partnering to raise awareness on sickle cell disease.

“We all know that Sickle Cell Disease is preventable. We should do all within our reach to ensure we actually prevent the spread of this disease and reduce the prevalence in Nigeria,” the consultant said.

He noted that the role of the government in reducing the prevalence rate of the disease cannot be overemphasised, however, there is a need for synergy and collaboration to support the efforts of the government.

“The government has been doing well and it has a lot of activities going on. Currently, the national guidelines were reviewed here in Ibadan.

“Government is putting structures together but we need more stakeholders to increase awareness through education and also support people with sickle cell disease through mass media provision of medications and infrastructure,” Aworanti said.

“Their routine drugs and follow-ups are important and also take it to heart, the predisposing or environmental factors that can increase the rate of crises,” Aworanti said.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Coordinator, Sickle Cell Disorder Awareness Campaign Committee, Rotary District 9125, Mr Samuel Kolawole, said the club has been at the forefront of reducing and preventing diseases globally and had championed the end of polio in Nigeria.

He said Dr Goddy Nnadi, the district governor of Rotary International, District 9125 designed the programme to raise awareness on sickle cell disease and the programme is being replicated through the 23 states of the Federation including the federal capital territory.

“The idea is to raise awareness about sickle cell disorder. It is something that is preventable if people know their genotype early and the importance of genotype in people coming together.

The more people know about it, the better it is for the populace,” Kolawole said.

He stated that more advocacy would be done as well as genotype testing in addition to the nuggets booklet on Sickle Cell Disorder produced earlier in October.

In their separate remarks, Mrs Kemi Akinpelu, Synergy President, Rotary Club of Iyaganku, Ibadan and Mrs Dale Caleb, Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold emphasised the importance of early testing of genotype and awareness of other vital information on sickle cell disease to make informed decisions about their lives.

One of the participants, Jomiloju Ayoalagbe, a pupil of Omolewa Nursery and Primary School said he learnt the importance of genotype in choosing a marriage partner.

The programme featured an awareness talk and free genotype testing for 200 registered participants aged 15 to 24.