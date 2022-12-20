Expert calls for proper handling of plants

Professor Titilayo Sangoyomi of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, has enjoined all the stakeholders in plant production and consumers in Nigeria to handle plant production and preservation hygienically with all sense of responsibility to guide it against mycotoxin contamination

Sangoyomi, a Professor of Plant Pathology gave the warning recntly while delivery her inaugural lecture, the 9th of its kind in the history of Bowen University.

According to her, managing plant health is crucial to the continued existence of man and without which food shortage would be inevitable, as she re-emphasising the need for farmers to deploy series of safest methods of plant disease control.

Professor Sangoyomi , who based her lecture on “ Plant Health is Human health: The Intellectual Odyssey of A Plant Pathologist, declared that a plant can carry out its functions effectively if it is healthy , or it is in its normal state. “ A plant is said to be diseased when there is malfunctioning of cell and tissues as a result of continuous irritation of the plant by a pathogenic agent , or environmental factor, she noted,”.

She said: “ Pant diseases should not be held with levity because of their tendency to damage plants and products on which human depends for survival, thereby resulting in various type of slosses,”.

Professor Sangoyomi , in her lecture, encouraged commercial production of Yam, Cassava and maize Products in Nigeria for local and international markets, adding that every house hold should support the production of these crops to rid Nigeria of food shortage, as well as to boost farmers’ financial economy.

In her conclusion and recommendation, Professor Sangoyomi declared that undermining plant health is tantamount to undermining human health and that because our food are mainly plant based, reason for its necessity to ensure it is produced and presented safely for consumers and other end users in the sense that we are what we eat.

She added that the achievement of the sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) would be attainable if plant is considered very important. She advised that planting, harvesting,transportation, storage as well as processing of plant should be done hygienically.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





She emphasized the need for farmers to be supported to acquire simple equipment that would guarantee the production of safer produce and reduce mouldiness and mycotoxin contamination in the market

She said: “It is high time government and Non-Governmental organizations , research institutes and media network incorporated information on the danger of mycotoxin and contamination into public health awareness programme. Government should also develop strategies for monitoring agricultural produce for mycotoxin contamination because of the increase of its associated disease such as kidney and liver problems and cancers.

We must see plant health as our health and until then, human life will continue to be in danger of hunger and poor health,”.