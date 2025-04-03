Expert affirms aircraft calibration remains vital despite drone use in air safety

An expert in navigation technology, Dr. Bobga Danjuma, has reassured that despite the introduction of drones for air safety navigation, aircraft calibration remains crucial for confirming accuracy in air safety calibration.

Speaking to Tribune Online, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LiviaSoft Technologies LTD explained that “drones are not intended to replace calibration aircraft entirely but rather to complement them.

“By using drones for initial measurements and data collection, calibration aircraft can focus on verifying and fine-tuning the results.”

He said, “Drones can quickly survey large areas, identifying potential issues and optimizing the calibration process.

“By combining drone-collected data with calibration aircraft measurements, the overall accuracy of ILS calibration is enhanced.

“As the use of drones in ILS calibration becomes more widespread, it’s essential to establish standardized procedures and protocols.

“This includes developing guidelines for drone operations, data collection, and analysis, as well as ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

“The integration of drones into ILS calibration workflows has the potential to revolutionize the industry.

“As technology continues to evolve, we can expect even more innovative applications of drones in aviation, leading to increased efficiency, accuracy, and safety.”

Danjuma further stated that a recent groundbreaking moment in African aviation took place at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, where LiviaSoft Technologies LTD, in collaboration with German company Colibrex, successfully conducted a NAVAID Drone Instrument Landing System (ILS) and VHF Omnidirectional Range (VOR) calibration exercise and demonstration on Runway 22.

“This historic event marks the first-ever drone-based calibration of its kind on the African continent.

“The exercise was organized in coordination with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“It also attracted esteemed dignitaries, including a representative of the Honorable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

“Additionally, the event welcomed stakeholders and aviation representatives from across the continent, with delegates from Civil Aviation Authorities including Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Uganda attending in person, while Kenya participated remotely.”

He noted that the use of drones for ILS calibration offers a promising solution to complement traditional calibration methods.

“By leveraging the advantages of drones, the aviation industry can benefit from increased flexibility, reduced costs, and enhanced accuracy.

“As the industry continues to adopt and integrate drone technology, we can expect significant improvements in ILS calibration, ultimately contributing to safer and more efficient air travel,” the CEO stated.

