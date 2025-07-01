Expert advocates renewable energy, smart grids for Nigeria’s power future

An energy industry expert and renewable energy advocate, Emmanuel Durowoju, has called for urgent reforms and investment in Nigeria’s energy sector, stressing the need to shift from fossil fuels to a more sustainable and inclusive energy system.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Durowoju, who has played pivotal roles in rural electrification projects and national metering programs, outlined a bold vision for the future of power in Nigeria.

Durowoju, who is in charge of energy audit and meter distribution in the Ado Business Unit; covering most parts of Ekiti State under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, emphasized the importance of decentralizing the energy system. “There is a growing need for mini grids, especially in underserved and rural areas. This approach would reduce energy losses due to Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses, and also improve the quality of power supply to new and existing communities within our coverage who have poor power distribution networks,” he said.

Durowoju also shed light on efforts being made by BEDC to provide sustainable energy solutions in this regard. He stated that “BEDC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rocky Mountain Institute, Colorado, U.S.A (RMI) and Rubitec Nigeria Limited to provide mini-grid electricity for customers, implementing smart grid solutions. After full implementation, the concerned communities would have improved power supply which would lead to better economy for the community.”

Highlighting the importance of smart technology to monitor power distribution and combat energy theft, he stressed the modernization of Nigeria’s aging power grid. “Smart grids are crucial for efficient demand management and real-time monitoring. We’ve deployed advanced metering infrastructure and distribution automation systems to reduce losses and enhance reliability,” he added.

On the challenges facing renewable energy adoption, Durowoju noted that high upfront costs remain a major barrier. “We must explore climate funds, public-private partnerships, and government incentives to reduce financial burdens,” he said. He also advocated for phased investments, beginning with pilot projects to test viability before scaling up.

Commenting on the broader state of Nigeria’s energy sector, Durowoju acknowledged persistent problems with transmission and distribution. “The networks are outdated and prone to losses. However, if we can modernize infrastructure and implement effective policies, there’s huge potential for transformation,” he said.

He called on the government to do more, particularly in the areas of funding, innovation, and public-private collaboration. “We need stronger support for R&D, development of smart grids, and investment frameworks that attract private capital,” he urged. He added that establishing innovation hubs could fast-track homegrown solutions to the nation’s energy challenges.

Durowoju concluded by reinforcing the role of the private sector in rural electrification. “The private sector has the resources and innovation capacity to develop business models that work in rural areas. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, we can bridge the energy access gap and support sustainable development,” he said.