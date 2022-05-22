Expedite action to bring killers of Deborah to book, Oyelade tells FG

THE chaplain of the Chapel of Resurrection, University to Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, Very Reverend (Dr.) Olufikayo Oyelade, has condemned the extra-judicial killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu in Sokoto, calling on the government to ensure that appropriate action is taken against the perpetrators of such act in earnest.

This was made known through a press release made available to Tribune Church News, signed by the chairman of the chapel, Professor Emmanuel Ogunkola and the chaplain, on Thursday.

According to the release, “the Chapel of the Resurrection, University of Ibadan, has noted with horror the extrajudicial killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, on Thursday, May 12. She was beaten, stoned to death and subsequently burned by fellow students for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

“This is not the first time that such violence has been visited on Christians in Northern Nigeria over similar claims of blasphemy. The list of victims is long and the instances span several decades. Such killings are unacceptable in any democratic and multi-religious society where the rule of law and freedom of religion are expected to reign.

“We join the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and some other Nigerians belonging to other faiths, who have condemned this heinous crime because they believe in human rights, the sanctity of human life, and the rule of law. We urge people all over the world, who share this belief to lend their voices to this condemnation.

“The Chapel of the Resurrection calls on the Federal and state governments to expedite action to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are diligently and appropriately brought to justice in accordance with the laws of Nigeria.”





He added that, “we also call on governments at all levels and leaders of the different religions in Nigeria to promote peace and discourage extremism and lawlessness.

We wish to admonish our leaders that no country can continue to exist and make progress with this kind of lawlessness and impunity.

“We continue to pray for the members of the family of the deceased. May they enjoy the comfort and consolation of the Holy Spirit, Amen,” it added.

