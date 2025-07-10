Expedite action on Peace Corps bill passage, Commandant begs Senate

The National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Dr Dickson A O Akoh, has appealed to the Senate to expedite action on the swift passage of the Bill for an Act to establish the Corps without further delay.

Akor made the appeal in Abuja on Thursday at a Media interaction in commemoration of the 27th Anniversary and 2025 Founder’s Day Celebration of the Corps, stating that this will enable the Corps to join forces in ending the nation’s multifaceted security challenges.

He explained that the Bill was passed by the House of Representatives in February 2024 and was transmitted to the Senate for concurrence where it has been awaiting the third reading.

According to him, “‘if passed by the Senate and assented to by Mr President, the Bill will formally institutionalize our operations and unlock the full potential of our contributions to peace-building and national security.

“It is therefore, on this note, that I want to make a passionate appeal to the Nigerian Senate, and indeed the Senate President, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr) Godswill Akpabio, to do the needful by facilitating the swift passage of this vital legislation.

“Its enactment would not only be a landmark achievement for the nation but also the most cherished 27th Anniversary gift to the dedicated officers and men of the Peace Corps of Nigeria across the country.

“We believe strongly in the media and we hope that this media interaction will offer a platform for critical discussions and strategic partnerships that will shape a new roadmap for a secure, inclusive and united Nigeria.

“So far, the Corps has grown from a humble beginning into a nationally and internationally recognized, youth-driven force for peace and social transformation. This day, therefore, holds a deep significance on our calendar as it symbolizes resilience, unity, and progress that is firmly anchored on youth development, patriotic service, peace-building and national re-orientation of values we hold dear and pursue with unwavering commitment.

“Anniversaries like this provide a valuable opportunity to look back, reflect on our journey and chart the way forward. It is no secret that our path has been laden with institutional and operational challenges. Yet, despite the odds, our organization has remained resilient, demonstrating remarkable courage, discipline, and consistency in service to our dear nation.

“As we celebrate our Anniversary, we are worried by the worsening state of insecurity confronting our beloved country, which is largely driven by the consequences of widespread youth unemployment and socio-economic exclusion.

“” This year’s anniversary theme “27 Years of Resilience, Patriotic Services, Volunteerism and Peace-Building: Still Standing, Still Serving Nigeria with Pride” speaks volumes about the enduring spirit and steadfast commitment that define our organization.

“For nearly three decades, this organization has stood firm, through challenges and triumphs alike, demonstrating unwavering resilience in the face of adversity. We have remained resolute in our patriotic duties, devoted to the ideals of national unity, peace and progress. Volunteerism has been the lifeblood of our service, proving time and again that selfless contributions are indeed the building blocks of national development.

“As we gather to celebrate this 27th anniversary, we are not only reflecting on our legacy, but also reaffirming our commitment to the future. This moment is a call to action, to rededicate ourselves to the values that brought us this far and to strengthen our resolve to serve Nigeria with even greater passion and purpose.

“We are still standing because we believe in this country. We are still serving because we know that peace, unity, and progress demand more than words; they require action, sacrifice and collective goodwill.”

While pointing out that the Corps had achieved a lot despite all odds, Akoh stated that the Corps has over 185,000 personnel across all the local government areas of the country and would engage over two million youths to boost the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

