Expedite action on constitution review, Southern Senators tell state lawmakers

Five months to conduct of next general elections, the forum of Senators from the Southern part of the country has tasked State Houses of Assembly across the nation to expedite action on the Review of the 1999 Constitution as transmitted to them by the National Assembly.

Senator representing Ekiti Central and Chairman of Southern Senators’ Forum, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele made the appeal in his special message on the occasion of the country’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

Opeyemi who incidentally is the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters noted that “the speedy passage of the amendment will serve as the most cherished and memorable anniversary gift the state Assemblies can give to the electorates who reposed confidence in them by voting them as their representatives in the Houses Assembly.

Bamidele also urged Nigerians to be optimistic about the future of the nation, notwithstanding the enormity of our current challenges, adding that there is yet light at the end of the tunnel if we have faith in God and take the much-needed steps.

He pointed out that just like the political office holders and public servants in general, every citizen has a role to play in the nation-building process and with determination, faith and persistence, Nigerians will surely witness a new Nigeria which is headed for growth and development and that is devoid of violence, hostilities, and acrimony.

The statement read in part: ” As we celebrate the 62nd Independence anniversary of our great nation, I will like to implore the State Houses of Assembly across the Federation to expedite action on the passage of the Review of the 1999 Constitution as transmitted to them by the National Assembly, because some of the problems facing the people of Nigeria are already being addressed in the amendment draft transmitted to the State Houses Assembly.

“The speedy passage of the amendment will serve as the most cherished and memorable anniversary gift you can give to the electorates who reposed confidence in you by voting you as their representatives in the Houses Assembly.

“We must also know that the process of nation building is a collective responsibility of both the leaders and followers in order for us to have the nation of our desire and Nigerians should continue to hope for a greater future and with determination, faith and persistence, Nigerians will surely see a nation devoid of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, ethnic hostilities and acrimony.

“Nigerians should not succumb to their future in the hands of the pessimists who are always craving for negative news in the country, but put their trust in God, for He will surely see us through our challenges as a nation.”

