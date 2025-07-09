Expedite action on constitution review process, Oyo Speaker urges NASS

Oyo Speaker and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, has expressed his concern over the delay being experienced on the Constitution Review Process, and, therefore, called on the National Assembly to expedite action.

He said this became imperative to ensure a timely conclusion of the amendment process.

Speaking during the 2025 National Assembly Open Week held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin emphasised the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s constitutional framework through inclusive and transparent legislative engagement.

“We respectfully urge the National Assembly to sustain the current momentum on the constitutional review process. Any loss of this momentum, however unintended, risks diminishing the impact and relevance of the reforms. Timely conclusion will enable amendments to be implemented well ahead of the next general elections.”

He praised the House of Representatives and the broader leadership of the National Assembly for preserving the Open Week tradition, a platform he described as a bold commitment to openness, transparency, and participatory democracy.

Representing Speakers from all 36 State Houses of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin reaffirmed the commitment of State Legislatures to partner with the National Assembly in advancing constitutional reforms that reflect the evolving realities of Nigerian society.

“We fully identify with the vision of openness, accountability, and participatory governance. As a Conference, we are ready to collaborate to ensure the review process reflects the yearnings of Nigerians.”

The Chairman reiterated the importance of inter-legislative cooperation between federal and state arms, noting that democratic stability relies heavily on the independence and vibrancy of legislative institutions.

“We must continue to uphold the sanctity of legislative authority at all levels and foster constructive synergy in pursuit of national development goals.”

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin thanked the National Assembly for the invitation to participate in the Open Week, expressing hope for deeper engagement and concrete outcomes that would reinforce democratic governance and enrich the nation’s constitutional order.