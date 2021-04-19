Expect first flight at Anambra International Cargo airport April 30 ― Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Monday, said the first flight is expected to land at the state International Cargo airport on 30, April 2021.

The governor, disclosed this alongside his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano while inspecting the ongoing work at the airport, situated at Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the State.

Obiano noted that the full commencement of the cargo airport will boost more business activities in the state and South East, South-South region at large.

They were accompanied by some members of the Anambra State traditional ruler’s council who were there to confirm what they have been hearing in the national dailies.

Meanwhile, a public presentation of the book seven years of Governor Willie Obiano administration will be launched on Wednesday, twenty-one, 2021.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the book which was co-edited by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra Broadcasting Service Dr Uche Nworah and Dr Emeka Arinze will be unveiled at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka.

The ABS Managing Director, who disclosed this to journalists at his office in Awka, on Monday, said Governor Willie Obiano will be the special guest of honour at the event which will be chaired by Chief Augustine Oguejiofor Chairman first Rotech group.

He said the book which will be reviewed by Professor Frank-Collins Okafor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, will be distributed shortly after the unveiling to states-owned Liberiaries across the 36 state of the federation including FCT for sale, documentation and remembrance.

He calls on all Ndi-Anambra in respective of political difference to attend the programme.

