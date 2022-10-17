Expect continued price increase of egg, poultry farmers tell Nigerians

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has told Nigerians to prepare for the price increase of eggs if the government fails to address some of the challenges facing the industry.

PAN highlighted some of the contributory factors to the high cost of eggs as the closure of most farms, lack of access to credit facilities by the farmers, and the high cost of maize, soybeans and other micro-ingredients for poultry feed production.

Pius Aminu, Chairman, PAN FCT Chapter said this during a Press conference to commemorate this year’s World Egg Day with the theme “Egg for better Life’’.

Aminu said the high cost of feed production has resulted in a hike in the price of feed across the country, thereby making it unaffordable to farmers.

Other factors according to him include insecurity and lack of access roads to poultry farms among others.

Furthermore, he lamented that at the moment, demand for the product was higher than the few farms presently in production.

“At the moment it’s very difficult for the price of eggs to come down, rather it will continue to rise because the demand is higher than supply due to a number of farms that have closed down.

“We are not sure how much we are going to buy eggs in the next month, it may go as high as N2,500 or more as the case may be.

“Exchange rates are really affecting micro ingredients used to formulate feed; so for now we do not know but definitely I can’t guarantee that price will remain as it is now,’’ he said.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government and the FCT minister to assist farmers through the provision of grants, making loan facilities flexible and easily accessible to farmers as well as guaranteeing their security.

He said “World Egg Day was all about recognising egg as an incredibly unique source of protein and essential nutrients, all within an accessible and affordable package,”

Speaking on the nutritional value of eggs, the Secretary to the association, Musa Akeem, described it as the richest and cheapest source of protein and vitamins required by every individual, irrespective of age.

According to him, an egg contains a lot of healthy cholesterol, protein and amino acid, and vitamin A among others.

