Expansion of personal care range, testament of our commitment to inclusivity —BIC

Akin Adewakun
From left, Business Development Manager, Adeyemi Ojo; General Manager, Anthony Amahwe; Plant Manager, Peter Ajakaiye and Human Resources Manager, Oladimeji Sodunke all of BIC Nigeria during a Press conference to introduce Mr. Amahwe as the new General Manager of BIC Nigeria held at BIC Nigeria Office Anthony Village, Lagos.

STATIONERY, lighters and shavers manufacturer, BIC, has attributed its recent portfolio expansion to skin-friendly female shaver as a testament to its dedication to inclusivity in personal care.

The General Manager, BIC Nigeria, Anthony Amahwe,  while giving reasons for the company’s recent launch of Miss Soleil Shaver to the Nigerian market, in a release, explained that the introduction of the new product is meant to support the grooming needs of the womenfolk.

He added that the new offering not only offers women a product that is  effective, but also thoughtfully designed to meet their unique needs.

“This latest addition to BIC’s personal care portfolio reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality, trusted and affordable products that bring simplicity and joy to everyday routines.

“As a brand trusted by generations, we are proud to support the grooming journeys of Nigerian women with tools that combine functionality and elegance. Miss Soleil® is a testament to BIC’s dedication to inclusivity in personal care, offering women a product that’s not only effective but also thoughtfully designed for their unique needs,” he added.

