EXMAN boss expresses hope of better performance in H2, 2025

•Unfolds association’s AGM, Summit plans

The President, Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), Tolulope Medebem, has expressed the optimism of a much enhanced performance of the sector, in the second half of Year 2025.

The EXMAN boss gave the assurance, on Monday, at a media parley, organized by the association to unfold its activities for this year’s Brand Experience (BEX) Summit, and Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Awards, in Lagos.

Describing the sector’s performance in the first half of the year as not totally bad, Medebem however expressed the strong belief that the second half of the year holds better promises, since activities are always at the peak during the perio

She described this year’s edition of the summit, tagged: “Personalization at Scale: From Insights to Impact in a Data-Driven, Immersive World”, as timely and transformational, since it provides the platform to stress to practitioners, the imperative of being data- conscious and tech-savvy, without losing their authenticity.

“As we move deeper into an era shaped by AI, automation, and analytics, the core challenge remains the same: How do we scale intimacy, without losing authenticity? How do we embrace data without erasing the human? These are some of the critical conversations we are curating at this year’s BEX Summit,” she added.

Giving a breakdown of the Summit, Medebem explained that the Summit would be flagged off with a high-impact session, featuring the Lagos Business School’s 2024/2025 Industry Report on Experiential Marketing Trends and Consumer Behavior.

Besides, she added, a major highlight of the event would be the Student Innovation Challenge Presentations, where University students, mentored through a rigorous boot camp process, would have the opportunity to showcase bold new ideas.

“Our future truly sits in that room and EXMAN is proud to spotlight them,” she added.

The EXMAN boss also explained that the decision to tag this year’s AGM:

“Building Bridges and Strengthening Bonds,” stemmed from the need to emphasise to practitioners the need to move from competition to collaboration,” she added.

“Our ecosystem thrives when we uphold transparency, shared standards, and mutual respect across agencies, clients, regulators, and the broader public,” she added.

Member EXMAN AGM & Award Committee, Agnes Ailuolohia, explained that this year’s theme: “Building Bridges and Strengthening Bonds”, serves a reminder that beyond competition and accolades, the industry’s greatest strength lies in collaboration, accountability, and shared values.

She expressed the delight that the association’s Award event is becoming increasingly popular, as evidenced in about 111 entries garnered for this year’s event, as against 10 entries recorded last year.

