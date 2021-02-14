Exit of Ibadan Premier Bar man

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA’s) Premier Bar, the Ibadan branch, lost Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, one of its most dogged and resilient members recently. Born in Imesi-Ile, Osun State, he graduated from the University of Ife in 1968 and got called to the Bar in 1969.

Pa Abiodun was an encyclopedia of the bar and was generally rated as a Bar man per excellence. Before studying law, he was Second World Chief of Kegites Club and was also conferred the Grand Patron of the club.

Since becoming a lawyer, Pa Abiodun held the position of Chairman of this Premier Bar and later, alongside Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, became its patron. Members of the Bar remember him as a very forthright and honest man. His selflessness, altruism and generosity were almost a singsong on the lips of members of this Premier Bar.

May the soul of this frontline lawyer find anchor in the bosom of his Creator.

