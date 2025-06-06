Exhibit faith through good actions, Ahmadiyya Jama’at tells Muslims in Eid message

AS Muslims across the world mark the sacred occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria has urged believers to ensure their faith is demonstrated through consistent good actions.

In an Eid message, the Amir of the organisation, Alhaji Azeez Alatoye, congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the opportunity to witness another Eid and prayed for the blessings of the pilgrimage (Hajj) being performed this year by Muslims around the world.

“May Allah bless their sacrifices and reward them for their faith and actions,” the Amir said.

Alatoye emphasised that the lives of Prophet Ibrahim and jis wife, Hajara illustrate how true faith must be accompanied by acts of obedience, sacrifice and moral integrity.

Drawing on Quranic verses and Hadith, he highlighted that faith (Iman) in Islam includes belief in Allah, His angels, His books, His messengers, the Last Day and divine destiny. However, the Amir stressed that these beliefs are not enough unless they result in positive actions.

“Our faith is insufficient to win the pleasure of Allah without appropriate positive works,” he noted, referencing Qur’an Chapter 2:178 and Chapter 17:14 to support his call for believers to embody righteousness through action.

He cited the example of Prophet Muhammad; the founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Worldwide, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad and current world spiritual leader, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, all of whom, he said, symbolise the inseparability of faith and righteous conduct.

“A true believer will respect fellow human beings and will accord them their inalienable rights… He will not cheat or deceive them let alone steal as such actions are those of the faithless,” he said.

In a pointed message to public officials and professionals, the Amir criticised corruption and diversion of public funds, declaring that such actions contradict the essence of true Islamic faith.

He prayed for continued blessings, peace and sincerity in worship: “May Allah make us witness more Eid al-Adha and may He accept all our supplications, sacrifices and good actions as acts of Ibadah. Aamin.”

