Exhibit decency in 2023, Gov Emmanuel urges political class

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called on the political class and stakeholders to conduct themselves with utmost decency and circumspection during this period of transition.

Emmanuel said this in his Christmas message broadcast to Akwa Ibom people on Sunday in Uyo to mark the 2022 Christmas season.

“Leadership demands of us a certain display of wisdom and tact. Leaders should not burn down the homes they had built, should not ignite violence through the words of their mouth.

“Leaders don’t engage in peddling falsehood and misinformation, neither do they deploy violence as a means of getting elected into political offices.

“Leaders do not attack and insult the very institution and the symbol they aspire to represent. Leaders should and must understand that the cords of our unity of brotherhood and of our common patrimony remain enduring and rock-solid and that political foes you know today may be your allies tomorrow,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel also urged Nigerians to remain hopeful as the world celebrates the season of inspiration and hope during the period of Christmas.

He said that the birth and teaching of Christ have given generations of believer faith and direction and brought to the world love and kindness.

“This humble beginning of the greatest mission of salvation, love and healing makes every Christmas a season of hope for those who are down; a season of inspiration for those who are confused and a season of love for those who feel rejected.

“If his birth gave us hope, his life and luminous teachings have given generations of believers direction and bathed the world with the comforting knowledge of God’s unconditional love, tender-mercies, amazing grace and loving kindness.

“Today, we join the world in giving thanks for the Birth of His only Son, the Centre point of human history,” Emmanuel said.

The Governor thanked resourceful people in the state who made governance easier for him since he took the mantle of leadership in 2015.

He said that the state has remained one of the most peaceful in the country, attributing this to the glory of God and the security agencies operating in the state.

He urged the people to continue to maintain the peace and make the state safe as this has attracted investors and visitors.

The governor, who reminded Akwa Ibom people that this is his last Christmas message to them, appealed to the people to extend the loyalty and support given to him to the next governor, who will emerge on May 29, 2023.

Emmanuel said in spite of the challenges of battling with two recessions, falling oil prices and COVID-19 pandemic, the state under his watch has performed creditably well.