Exhibit attitudinal change, good service delivery, discipline, AIG tells police officers

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone Eleven, Christy Ibiso Cookey, has admonished senior police officers and rank and file to exhibit attitudinal change toward good service delivery and general discipline, which is the bedrock of the Nigeria Police Force.

The AIG gave the admonition while delivering her maiden lecture at the Zone 11 command headquarters, Osogbo, Osun State, at the weekend.

The lecture also created the opportunity for the police officers to have a glimpse of the AIG who assumed duty at the zonal command a week ago.

The AIG said that she was overwhelmed with the personnel’s readiness to receive and work with her, while also speaking on punctuality which she described as the soul of business.

The AIG pledged to motivate officers and men of the force to work, police and secure their jurisdictions effectively.

She also promised to introduce a visible and community approach to policing the zone.

In his remarks, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olaleye Faleye, who joined the lecture, congratulated all the personnel of Zone 11, advising them to be crime fighters and shun every form of corruption.

Welcoming the AIG, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, DC Felix Ohagwu, said that a new era and chapter had been opened in the history of the zone, as it had experienced a vacuum for some time.