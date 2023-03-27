Adeolu Adeyemo

Oluwo Of Iwo- land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Monday called Yorubas to exercise restraint on the statement credited to Igbo Chieftain, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu saying, no grievances should be allowed to tear the nation.

The monarch made the call in a statement by his Media aide, Me. Alli Ibrahim in Osogbo said, “I’ve critically observed the video of Iwuanyanwu where he reportedly described Yorubas as political rascals and the attending clarifications by Ohaneze Indigbo”

“After proper assessment, I noticed Chief Iwuanyanwu was saying no grievances should be allowed to tear the nation. About a huge investment of Igbos in Nigeria and vowing Igbos will never leave Nigeria. He further said Yorubas and Igbos are one. The foundation of his statement should be commended while condemning its weakness”

“I equally commend the interference and clarifications by Ohaneze Indigbo worldwide. Their statement is a lubricant to the unity of Nigeria”

“As a responsible father to the nation who has participated in the war, I feel and understand the pains of the Igbos, and I want to assure them that I will be on the neck of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure their wounds are healed.

At this fragile time when a new president is about to take over, Nigerians should comport themselves to ensure a peaceful transition.”

” I know the pains of civil war and the continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu are wounds to the Igbos. Providing lasting solutions to their challenges will be a credit to the nation. Yorubas are open, hospitable and friends to all Nigerians.”

“I called on every stakeholder to evaluate public utterances. Nigeria is our collective property and far greater than anybody. Let’s encourage her oneness and greatness”

“I expressed my assurance in the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be the best and one without religious and ethnic colouration. I see Nigeria moving forward faster than ever before. Let’s support him to have a better nation we can all be proud of”.