Muslims in the country have been called upon to exercise patience with the Federal Government, as the government was just inaugurated less than four months ago and is still trying to settle down.

The call was made by the Chairman and Chief Missioner of An-Tanzil Islamic Foundation, Alhaji Abdul-Rafiu Temitope Ajiboye Lagbaji, while welcoming guests to the 17th annual lecture of the Foundation and Hijrah 1445, held at Ansar-ud-deen Secondary School, Okelisa, Ondo City, Ondo State, recently.

He noted, “We cannot deceive ourselves into thinking that everything is going well in our country presently. No, it’s not at all.

Be that as it may, as Muslims, we must appreciate the fact that it is during trying times that we must stand out as true Muslims with our steadfastness in Allah (SWA) as guided by the teachings of our leader, Prophet Mohammed (SAW).”

“In whatever situation we find ourselves, we must realise that the world is a passage and we are going to account to our Creator someday.

In that sense, we must avoid violence and never take the laws of the land into our own hands. I can assure you that any ruler who deliberately creates hardships for his followers will answer for his deeds someday. Our duty is to continue to work hard and pray.”

“In our present situation, the government of the day at the Federal level is still new. I plead with all of us to be patient with the government so that they can deliver on their promises as guided by Allah (SWA).”

Lagbaji also stated, “We have been praying for our Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu. I personally fervently prayed to the almighty Allah for his recovery, and I am grateful that the prayer was answered.

We heartily welcome him back, even as we continue to pray that almighty Allah will give him perfect health and be with him as he continues with his duties as Governor of the State.”

He expressed gratitude to the government of Ondo State under the All Progressives Party (APC).

He noted, “During the last public hearing on the creation of Local government Councils, I was invited as a community leader to present a paper, and I used the opportunity to remind the government of the past marginalisation of Muslims.”





“When eventually the Local Government Councils were created, two capable and qualified Muslims were appointed as Vice Chairmen. We appreciate the State APC Chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin, and other party leaders for carrying us along in this matter.”

Dignitaries present at the occasion included: Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi; Member, House of Representatives, Abiola Peter Makinde; Member, Ondo State House of Assembly, representing Ondo West Constituency 1, Ogunwumiju Taiwo MoyinOlorun; SA to the governor on politics, strategy, and Legislative Matters, Jibayo Adeyeye; and Dr Michael Akintomide Ajilo, represented by Ondo West APC secretary, Pastor Raphael Owolabi. Others included Hon. Wale Williams, former Member of the House of Assembly, Ondo West Constituency II; Hon. Wale Akinterinwa; and Ondo State Commissioner for Finance.

