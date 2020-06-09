Executive order 10 will deepen grassroot democracy ― Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration came out with the Executive order No 10 in order to deepen democracy from grassroots and ensure effective implementation of the doctrine of separation of powers.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Dr Umar Gwandu, said in a statement, on Tuesday, that the re-enforcement of the constitutional provisions on the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary as contained in Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria necessitated the Executive Order No 10.

Malami, according to the statement, noted, with appreciation, that the governors of the 36 states of the federation have agreed to the constitutionality of the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary maintaining that the essence of the Order was to see to the implementation of the autonomy.

While congratulating Nigerians on this landmark historic achievement geared toward engendering democratic principles at the grassroot, the Minister called on more inter-agency support for the Order which he said will accelerate development Nigerian masses have been clamoring for.

In furtherance of the implementation of the Order, the Federal Government and Nigerian Governors’ Forum are jointly working on modalities for effective implementation of the order.

Malami said the Executive Order implementation Committee will incorporate valuable submissions from Governor’s Forum and other stakeholders with a view to seeing practicable implementation of the Executive Order.

