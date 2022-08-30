Executive order 001: NCDMB emerges first as PEBEC releases compliance report

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) emerged first in the 2021/2022 Executive Order 001 (EO1) Compliance Report newly released by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary.

According to the statement, the overall top five performing MDAs during the period were the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) which emerged first at 81.48%; Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) (2nd, 77.38 per cent); Oil & Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) (3rd, 75.80%); Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) (4th, 69.04 per cent); and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) (5th, 68.37 per cent).

Oduwole noted that the report is aimed at tracking the ongoing compliance with the Executive Order on the Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Nigerian Business Environment and to routinely document the impact of the PEBEC reform agenda.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“On May 18, 2017, the Administration issued its first Executive Order, Executive Order 001 (EO1) on Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment. The Order is designed to strengthen the implementation of business climate reforms and to deepen collaboration among ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) by instituting a systemic change management process for reforms.

“EO1 mandates MDAs to submit monthly reports to the PEBEC Secretariat, the offices of the Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and SERVICOM,” the statement read.

She stressed that PEBEC had over the last five years, consistently published an EO1 Compliance Report, which presents an empirical analysis of the monthly reports submitted by MDAs.

“An MDA’s overall EO1 performance score combines scores on Efficiency and Transparency measures at a ratio of 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

“Efficiency measures an MDA’s compliance to service delivery timelines, as well as compliance with the Default Approval and One Government directives of the EO1.





“While Transparency is measured based on the existence of an updated website, an interactive online service portal, a detailed content of services, timelines, costs, statutory requirements, and customer service contact details,” she explained.

She further stressed that the results from the report demonstrate the need to deepen EO1 compliance across all MDAs as stronger implementation of the Order will transform the Nigerian business environment, by delivering significant and measurable impact.

The PEBEC was established in July 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari to remove critical bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria. His Excellency the Vice President, Professor Osinbajo SANGCON, is Chair of the Council.

EDITORIAL: NPF-PSC’s Endless Clashes

Executive order 001: NCDMB emerges first as PEBEC releases compliance report