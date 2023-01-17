‘Excuses will not be condoned’, Senate tasks INEC on credible election

• says no excuse since all demands are met

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
The Senate on Tuesday declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has no excuse to give as far as the required credibility of the coming general elections is concerned.

It added that since funds and materials needed for the smooth conduct of the elections have been provided by the executive in collaboration with the legislature, there should be no room for any excuse from the electoral body.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan stated this in his remarks before the commencement of the plenary on Tuesday.

He charged the Electoral umpire to be on top of its game to ensure that the February 2023 polls meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“INEC has gotten everything it has asked for, from the legislature to aid the conduct of a credible election and as such excuses will not be condoned “, he said.

He noted that security agencies have assured everyone that the environment will be safe and secure for citizens to go out and cast their votes without any hindrance.

He however added that the National Assembly is ever ready to support INEC and other agencies of Government that will work to ensure free, fair and credible Elections in February.

He urged Nigerians to leverage the window of collection of Permanent Voters Cards ( PVC) as stated by INEC, to collect them to exercise their franchise.

“2023 will redefine the future of the country as Nigerians prepare to elect officers to the various positions both at the national and state levels”, he added.

