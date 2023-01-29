Exciting time awaits Netflix subscribers with A Sunday Affair, Before Valentines, others in February

The streaming platform, Netflix, on Sunday announced that the month of February promises to be an exciting month filled with lots of love for millions of its subscribers.

From A Sunday Affair to Your Place or Mine and Before Valentines and The Plan, Netflix stated that February is packed with titles that will keep its subscribers glued to screens.

In A Sunday Affair, where Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation to best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swapping homes for a week in Your Place or Mine to get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

It stated that popular movies including Before Valentines, The Plan and Dark October, millions of its subscribers will be thrilled all through the month of February and beyond.

With new titles also coming to Netflix, the streaming platform which has had a huge impact on the African creative market in the last few years hinted that it will be keeping its viewers entertained with documentaries, drama and lots more this love season.

With branded titles and series such as

Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa – uetted suspect moves to the crime-infested city of Beika with murder in mind, in this spinoff spoof of ‘Detective Conan’ also coming on Netflix, it hinted that the season of love will be well enjoyed with its movies and series.

It added that You: Season 4 Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Check in with this season’s former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single.





Your Place or Mine – Netflix Film 2/10/2023

When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

A Sunday Affair – Netflix Film 2/14/2023

Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation.

Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance.

That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family Series 2/23/2023

With her secret still under wraps, Lay Lay’s back with her bestie, Sadie, as the friends juggle app glitches, high school hijinks, life lessons and more.

Before Valentines – While preparing for the most romantic day of the year, four hairdressers at a Lagos salon face wild dramas in their love lives and their families.