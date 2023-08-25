In the early hours of today, the 25th of August, the Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, announced in a tweet on X, the release of his 7th studio album titled “I told them.”

The album consists of 15 songs featuring artists like J. Cole, RZA, GZA, 21 Savage, Byron Messia and Seyi Vibes to bring the work of art together.

Though it has only been a few hours since its release, the music sensation has already incited many reactions and critiques on the internet, with the initial hours of the album release being met majorly with excitement and praise.

An X user said: “The African giant never disappoints.”

“I have the strong feeling that Burna boy’s New album “ I TOLD THEM” will win a Grammy Award cos of the features,” another tweet read.

Though comments of admiration fill the internet, some take a less positive view of the album.

Another X user wrote, “Burna boy’s new album is great but it’s no where near ‘Love, Damini.’”

Another posted: “Burna boy made so much noise I had to listen to the new album. I’ll score him 3/10”

These good and bad reactions were made within only a few hours of the album’s name; the consensus looks to favour the African giant’s latest project.