Excitement as Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 1.4km Pen Cinema Flyover

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, officially inaugurated the 1.4km Pen Cinema flyover bridge in Agege Local Government Area of the state, declaring that the iconic project, which came into existence exactly 648 days after his administration took over office, was a strong message of “our resolve to deliver well-articulated programmes and projects for the use of all Lagosians.”

This was just as the governor, while speaking, amid profound excitement and cheers by the residents, said the discomfort suffered by motorists along the axis had moved his administration to swiftly complete the project.

The flyover, which ascends from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at the Oke Koto axis of Agege, is expected to end the pain experienced by motorists plying Agege-Abule Egba and Agege-Iyana-Ipaja axis.

The governor, urged residents to take ownership of the project, saying its delivery would resolve the perennial traffic gridlocks, even as he assured that commuters would witness improved vehicular movement and traffic flow with the attendant positive impact on socio-economic activities in the area.

“Today, as our administration clocks 648 days in office, the delivery of this iconic project is a strong message of our resolve to deliver well-articulated programmes and projects for the use of all Lagosians.

“Our government is about the good of the people. Very soon, we would look into the possibility of expanding the entire stretch of road from Ojodu-Berger to Agege in order to give commuters a speedy motoring experience. So, your government is working for you and would continue to work for you. For us, that is the whole essence of governance,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is also the former governor of Lagos State, urged youths in the area and the entire state to join hand with the Sanwo-Olu administration in building a ‘Greater Lagos’ that all would be proud of, stressing that no development can take place amid chaos and unrest.

“Destruction won’t help you to reach your destinations. There is no development if there is no peace, we must embrace peace to have development. The kind of progress and economic resuscitation that is going on in this neighbourhood and the state as a whole is what we want.

“It is a progressive development. Therefore, we must join hand with the government to ensure we continue to witness such laudable initiatives,” he said.

Tinubu commended Sanwo-Olu for the several giant strides of his administration, expressing confidence in him and his team’s ability to make Lagos great again.

“I say thank you for what you have been doing and for the fact that you didn’t let us down. Thank you for building Lagos back to the path of progress. In spite of economic adversities and the pandemic, you never let us down. We thank you for being who you are,” Tinubu said.

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, who spoke earlier, said the completion of the project showed the collaboration and strong relationship that existed between the legislature and the executive arms of government, disclosing that 50 streets had so far been rehabilitated in the area by the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Also speaking, Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Hon Abiodun Tobun, said the project was going to improve the economic activities in the area as well as the residents’ and well-being.

In her welcome address, Special Adviser to Governor on Work and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, described the flyover as another sustainable road infrastructure investment and development effort of the Sanwo -Olu’s administration in line with the agenda of the theme to support businesses, promote the development and ultimately improve the social-economic well-being of Lagosians.

Adeyoye stated that the project, which includes the rehabilitation of five adjoining roads, would provide an enduring solution to the traffic and transportation problem in the axis, stressing that it would also change the skyline of the area and ease traffic gridlock tremendously.

Present at the event were Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; members of the State Executive Council, members of the National Assembly, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, royal fathers, party faithfuls, market leaders and members of Community Development Associations (CDAs), among others.

